Advertising Week Latam 2022

The fifth edition of Advertising Week LATAM will be held in Mexico City from November 8 to 10, 2022 at the traditional Papalote Museo del Niño.

Reflecting the world we live in today, the programme will focus on adapting to change, digital acceleration, innovative business models and redefining pre-pandemic experiences to forge something new.

Official website: https://advertisingweek.com/event/awlatam2022-en/