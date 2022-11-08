Create account

Start date: November 8 2022 at 10:00 am CDT  • End date: November 10 2022 at 7:00 pm CDT
Venue: Mexico City, Papalote Museo del Niño  • 
The fifth edition of Advertising Week LATAM will be held in Mexico City from November 8 to 10, 2022 at the traditional Papalote Museo del Niño.

Reflecting the world we live in today, the programme will focus on adapting to change, digital acceleration, innovative business models and redefining pre-pandemic experiences to forge something new.

Official website: https://advertisingweek.com/event/awlatam2022-en/

Advertising Week Latam 2022

