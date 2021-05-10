Advertising Week Europe 2021

Advertising Week Europe is back 10-13 May 2021, uniting great minds from brands, agencies, media and technology businesses.

Historically an event focused on the who and the where, bringing a-list names to iconic venues throughout London, they're shaking things up. And while you can still expect rockstars in the form of thought leaders and virtual destinations that inspire, this year they’re focused on the how and the why. They’ll answer these questions together - offering solutions to help you elevate your career, grow your brand, and prepare for the greatest challenges ahead.

Official website: https://europe.advertisingweek.com