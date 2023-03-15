Ad:tech New-Delhi 2023
Start date: March 15 2023 at 10:00 am IST • End date: March 16 2023 at 7:00 pm IST
Venue: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Meet us: Booth #9
Industry Event
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/