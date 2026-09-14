RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story

Learn how MGID helped RÉCORD replace legacy formats with high-performing alternatives, ensure full compliance, and achieve a 335% revenue surge using the Exit Story solution.

Challenge

RÉCORD needed to transition away from standard Back Button ads to comply with Google’s updated ad policies. The primary challenge was replacing a historically high-performing revenue unit with a fully compliant alternative — without disrupting the user experience or compromising ad earnings.

Solution

To address these compliance and revenue goals, MGID introduced Exit Story, a proprietary, Google-compliant alternative to traditional Back Button mechanics:

Provided consultative technical support for a seamless, low-risk integration that required no complex site refactoring from the client’s team.

consultative technical support for a seamless, low-risk integration that required no complex site refactoring from the client’s team. Deployed non-intrusive exit-intent triggers to capture high-value user attention strictly at natural exit points.

non-intrusive exit-intent triggers to capture high-value user attention strictly at natural exit points. Optimized the format immediately upon activation to maximize viewability and impression delivery.

This structured rollout allowed the publisher to smoothly transition to a highly engaging format that attracted premium advertiser demand.

Results

Within just a few weeks of implementation, Exit Story completely outpaced the legacy format, becoming the publisher’s highest-grossing ad placement. Compared to the previous unit, the overall performance uplift included:

335% revenue growth

532% surge in impressions (reaching over 2.7M)

230% increase in CPC

53% improvement in viewability, directly driving a 33% boost in total clicks

By seamlessly adopting this fully compliant solution, RÉCORD safeguarded its user experience while unlocking massive scale in ad earnings.

Client’s testimonial