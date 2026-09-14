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Success story

RÉCORD: Increasing Revenue by 335% via MGID’s Exit Story

Category Publisher

Learn how MGID helped RÉCORD replace legacy formats with high-performing alternatives, ensure full compliance, and achieve a 335% revenue surge using the Exit Story solution.

Challenge

RÉCORD needed to transition away from standard Back Button ads to comply with Google’s updated ad policies. The primary challenge was replacing a historically high-performing revenue unit with a fully compliant alternative — without disrupting the user experience or compromising ad earnings.

Solution

To address these compliance and revenue goals, MGID introduced Exit Story, a proprietary, Google-compliant alternative to traditional Back Button mechanics:

  • Provided consultative technical support for a seamless, low-risk integration that required no complex site refactoring from the client’s team.
  • Deployed non-intrusive exit-intent triggers to capture high-value user attention strictly at natural exit points.
  • Optimized the format immediately upon activation to maximize viewability and impression delivery.

This structured rollout allowed the publisher to smoothly transition to a highly engaging format that attracted premium advertiser demand.

Results

Within just a few weeks of implementation, Exit Story completely outpaced the legacy format, becoming the publisher’s highest-grossing ad placement. Compared to the previous unit, the overall performance uplift included:

  • 335% revenue growth
  • 532% surge in impressions (reaching over 2.7M)
  • 230% increase in CPC
  • 53% improvement in viewability, directly driving a 33% boost in total clicks

By seamlessly adopting this fully compliant solution, RÉCORD safeguarded its user experience while unlocking massive scale in ad earnings.

Client’s testimonial

Results by numbers

  • 335%
    Revenue growth
  • 230%
    CPC increase
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About Récord

Récord is one of Mexico's primary sports news portals, delivering high-volume daily content to millions of engaged sports enthusiasts. Their key focus is maintaining high user retention and strong ad performance across all device categories.

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