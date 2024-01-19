Betnacional: Encouraging Fan Engagement with Rich Media

How MGID used rich media resources to create interactive ads that sparked fan interest and generated engagement with Betnacional

Challenge

The challenge for this campaign was to reach potential bettors in the sports sector with attractive, persuasive and effective messaging, working through the stages of consideration and interest in order to generate engagement and qualified leads. Thus, as well as attracting attention with engaging ads, the aim was to encourage interactions with the Betnacional betting platform.

Solution

For this campaign, MGID implemented rich media ads that featured animated images of Vinicius Jr., famous football player and Betnacional ambassador. In addition, the ads contained engaging messages and interactive resources, encouraging potential bettors to create an account on the platform.

The campaign was aimed at a broad audience (over 18 years old in Brazil who interact with both desktop and cell phones). The creatives had visual and contextual appeal: the ads used guesses related to topics that were trending in the country and quotes for future games in order to provoke interest. The CTA (call-to-action) and drag and tap features on the screen enabled users to discover more about the content and encouraged fan engagement with the Betnacional website. <br> <br>

Betnacional achieves 210% engagement

Results

During the month of October, the campaign achieved more than 1 million impressions, with 97,000 interactions and a CTR of 0.5%. One of the rich media ads, which featured the odds for the Libertadores final match, stood out with 210% engagement. <br><br>