Bedrop: Reducing CPA by up to 76% and Boosting ROAS by 297%

Learn how MGID helped Bedrop optimize acquisition costs, align performance across attribution models, and scale investment in the competitive German wellness and apitherapy market.

Challenge

Bedrop aimed to increase product purchases and add-to-cart actions while keeping CPA low and improving ROAS. The key challenge was synchronizing MGID’s last-click conversion data with the client’s first-click attribution model (Tracify) to ensure that optimization decisions matched real business results.

Solution

To reach performance goals, MGID implemented a structured, data-driven optimization strategy:

Applied continuous creative refreshes based on performance insights from CTR Guard , ensuring only top-performing assets remained active.

, ensuring only top-performing assets remained active. Switched campaigns from CPC to CPA Tune , MGID’s AI-powered bidding algorithm that optimizes toward conversions and maintains target CPA.

, MGID’s AI-powered bidding algorithm that optimizes toward conversions and maintains target CPA. Conducted weekly comparisons between MGID’s dashboard and the advertiser’s Tracify attribution to:

Exclude underperforming publishers; Adjust and optimize spending coefficients across placements; Scale budgets on top-performing sources.

This approach enabled Bedrop to increase overall spend while keeping performance at levels acceptable to the client.

Results

By adopting CPA Tune and continuous optimization, Bedrop achieved strong performance gains by the end of week 4:

Across all campaigns, the average performance uplift was:

Average CPA reduction: ~45–76%

Average ROAS growth: ~150–297%

Consistent alignment between MGID’s optimization and external tracking enabled Bedrop to scale budgets confidently and maintain profitability across campaigns.

Client’s testimonial