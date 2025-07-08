Olha Surynets
Olga Surynec is the Director of Human Capital Management at MGID Group, with over 18 years of diverse experience across IT, consulting, the public sector, and education. She is a certified professional of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) in London, holds the SHRM-SCP credential from the Society for Human Resource Management, and is a Global Remuneration Professional certified by WorldatWork. Olga is also an expert in designing and implementing management solutions for APT, the Ukrainian agency for human capital investment. Beyond her corporate role, she teaches as a guest lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics and the KROK Business School. She is additionally certified as an organizational coach (ACSTH, ICF), a game practitioner, and an NLP practitioner.
Articles by Olha Surynets
