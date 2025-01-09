Create account
Alex Distadio

Regional Head of Publisher Acquisition, Americas

Alex Distadio is the Regional Head of Publisher Acquisition, Americas, at MGID. With over 20 years of experience in scaling businesses and driving strategy at leading tech companies, he is committed to helping publishers across the Americas unlock new revenue streams and expand their audiences. His expertise lies in identifying growth opportunities and fostering long-term partnerships.

You can find Alex Distadio on linkedin
9804
21 min read
Publisher’s Survival Guide
Publishers
The Essential Publisher’s Survival Guide for 2025

What a ride it’s been, hasn’t it, fellow publishers? Google's continuous flip-flopping on cook...

Jan 9, 2025 • 21 min read
