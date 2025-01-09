Author
Alex Distadio
Regional Head of Publisher Acquisition, Americas
Alex Distadio is the Regional Head of Publisher Acquisition, Americas, at MGID. With over 20 years of experience in scaling businesses and driving strategy at leading tech companies, he is committed to helping publishers across the Americas unlock new revenue streams and expand their audiences. His expertise lies in identifying growth opportunities and fostering long-term partnerships.
Articles by Alex Distadio
9804
21 min read
The Essential Publisher’s Survival Guide for 2025
What a ride it’s been, hasn’t it, fellow publishers? Google's continuous flip-flopping on cook...
Jan 9, 2025 • 21 min read
