Sigma East Europe 2024

Start date: September 2 2024 at 6:00 am EET  • End date: September 4 2024 at 3:00 pm EET
Venue: Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre Hall E, Budapest, Hungary  • 
Industry Event

SiGMA EAST EUROPE is a premier event coming to Budapest for the first time, running concurrently with Affiliate World. With a focus on gaming and affiliate marketing, it's set to host leading operators and affiliates, offering unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees can expect insightful talks from global speakers, a live startup pitch competition, and vibrant networking dinners. The event culminates in the SiGMA East Europe awards and charity auction, celebrating industry achievements and supporting the SiGMA Foundation. Don't miss this dynamic gathering where innovation meets collaboration in the heart of Eastern Europe.

Official website: https://sigma.world/cis/

