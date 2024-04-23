Sigma Americas 2024
Start date: April 23 2024 at 7:00 am UTC • End date: April 25 2024 at 4:00 pm UTC
Venue: Transamerica Expo Center, São Paulo, Brazil •
Industry Event
SiGMA summit provides a platform for industry leaders to connect and discuss the latest trends and technologies in the gambling world. With industry thought leaders and C-suite speakers, the conferences provides up-to-date insight on the latest iGaming trends, whilst the buzzing expo and evening socials provide not-to-be-missed networking opportunities.
Official website: https://sigma.world/americas/