Possible 2025
Start date: April 28 2025 at 7:00 am EDT • End date: April 30 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT
Venue: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Avenue, Florida, USA • Meet us: At the event
Industry Event
POSSIBLE brings together key decision-makers, from rising stars to C-Suites for an inspiring 3-days of learning and networking. Our unique settings allow for interactive sessions and exclusive meetups in diverse, immersive spaces that foster meaningful connections and creative collaborations among industry leaders and innovators.
Official website: https://possibleevent.com/