OMR Festival 2025

The OMR Festival is one of leading events for the digital economy in Europe. OMR25 welcomed over 67,000 people to the Festival in Hamburg for two days of inspiring talks, exciting discussions and exclusive networking opportunities. The robust program offers massive stages with top, international speakers, Masterclasses, Side Events, Guided Tours, over 1000 exhibitors and a slew of live concerts. Meet and connect with the industry’s biggest players and explore the latest trends and technologies.

Official website: https://omr.com/en/events/festival/