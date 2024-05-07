Create account

OMR 2024

Start date: May 7 2024 at 6:00 am CET  • End date: May 8 2024 at 6:00 pm CET
Venue: Hamburg trade fair, Hamburg, Germany  • 
Industry Event

OMR (Online Marketing Rockstars) is a renowned digital marketing event that gathers experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from the marketing industry to discuss the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in online marketing.

OMR24 features keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to learn about cutting-edge digital marketing techniques, hear from industry leaders, and connect with like-minded professionals.

