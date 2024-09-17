Create account

Latam Media Leaders Summit 2024

Start date: September 17 2024 at 6:00 am UTC  • End date: September 18 2024 at 4:00 pm UTC
Venue: Club El Nogal, Bogota, Colombia  •  Meet us: to be added
Industry Event

The summit will analyze the challenges faced by media leaders today and explore solutions for a more sustainable future. This includes discussions on leveraging AI, technology, and mixed funding models. It offers a platform for industry leaders to connect, share ideas and visions about the future of media, and learn from success stories of other leaders.

Official website: https://wan-ifra.org/events/latam-media-leaders-summit-2024/

