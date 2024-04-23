IAB HowTo: Content i Video Marketing 2024
Start date: April 23 2024 at 6:00 am EET • End date: April 23 2024 at 4:00 pm EET
Venue: Multikino Złote Tarasy, ul. Złota 59, Poland, Warsaw •
Industry Event
IAB HowTo is a series of conferences of representatives of Working Groups operating at IAB Polska These are the only such events created, organized and led by the best industry experts who, on a daily basis - also as part of their activities at IAB Polska - are involved in shaping the Polish digital market.
Official website: [https://howto.iab.org.pl/(https://howto.iab.org.pl/)