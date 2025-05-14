IAB Day Colombia 2025

IAB Day 2025 is an international conference on digital marketing and advertising organized by IAB Colombia, recognized as one of the most influential events in the country's digital industry. Scheduled for May 22–23, 2025, at the Cubo de Colsubsidio in Bogotá, Colombia, this two-day event offers a comprehensive program of updates, learning sessions, networking opportunities, and business engagements.

Official website: https://www.iabcolombia.com/iab-day-colombia/