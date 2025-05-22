Create account

IAB Conecta 2025

Start date: May 22 2025 at 6:00 am EDT  • End date: May 22 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT
Venue: Expo Santa Fe, Av. Santa Fe 270, Álvaro Obregón, 01210 Mexico City, Mexico  •  Meet us: At the event
Industry Event

IAB Conecta is a premier event in Mexico dedicated to the development of the digital advertising industry. Since its inception in 2005, it has served as a pivotal platform for professionals to engage with the latest trends and innovations in digital marketing.​

Official website: https://iabconecta.com/

