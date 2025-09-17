Digital Marketing Expo & Conference – DMEXCO 2025
Start date: September 17 2025 at 7:00 am CET • End date: September 18 2025 at 3:00 pm CET
Venue: Koelnemesse, Cologne, Germany • Meet us: At the event
Industry Event
DMEXCO is be all about using new technologies creatively.
The motto of this year’s DMEXCO, taking place in Cologne on September 18 and 19, was “Prompting the Future”. With that theme, Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event was showcasing the vast potential of digital technologies in marketing and communication.
Official website: https://dmexco.com/