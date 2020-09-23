Dmexco 2020 to be held in all-digital format.

Experience networking, exchange & business in a decentralized, seamless and easy way – wherever you are: at home, in the office or on the road. Immerse yourself in the world of DMEXCO @home and take your business to a new level!

DMEXCO is the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. We bring together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda.

Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, and expositions outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value. Bringing together 41,000 visitors, about 1,000 exhibitors, and more than 550 speakers from around the world for a one-of-a-kind event each year in Cologne, DMEXCO has set the standard as the place for business minds to learn and inspire, build connections, and for ideas to become actions. DMEXCO — where tomorrow’s digital business happens today.

Official website: https://dmexco.com/