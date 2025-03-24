Digiday Publishing Summit 2025

From navigating the cookie-less future and identifying winning strategies with new identifiers to adapting to the growing impact of generative AI on ad buying, publishers face significant challenges as they approach 2025. At the Digiday Publishing Summit, happening March 24-26 in Vail, Colorado, we’ll tackle these issues head-on. Join an influential group of media executives as we uncover solutions and strategies to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Don’t miss this chance to gain valuable insights and forge meaningful connections with industry leaders.

Official website: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit-march-2025/