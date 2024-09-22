Create account

Digiday Publishing Summit 2024

Start date: September 22 2024 at 6:00 am EST  • End date: September 24 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida  • 
Industry Event

This September, the Digiday Publishing Summit brings together a powerful group of media executives for a deep dive into the industry’s most critical topics.

Summit will explore the issues shaping publishing’s future: building successful subscription models, leveraging AI for more effective direct sales, optimizing your inventory supply path in an increasingly cookie “light” world and unlocking the power of your first-party data for targeted advertising. You’ll also gain insights into the pros and cons of publisher AI licensing deals.

Official website: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit-sep-24/?source=display&utm-source=display

Book a meeting at

Digiday Publishing Summit 2024

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events