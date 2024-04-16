Conversion Conf 2024
Start date: April 16 2024 at 6:00 am EET • End date: April 16 2024 at 3:00 pm EET
Venue: expo XXI, Warsaw, Poland •
Industry Event
Conversion club is organizing a huge conference in 2024, be sure that it is even bigger than the last year experience. this two-days event is perfect for quality networking and exploring new business opportunities. conversion conf brings together professionals from various verticals including finance, nutra, dating, igaming, e-commerce, and more.
Official website: https://www.conversion-conf.com/