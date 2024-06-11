Create account

CMCX 2024

Start date: June 11 2024 at 6:00 am CET  • End date: June 12 2024 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: Dock², Santos and Harbour.Club, Cologne, Germany  • 
Industry Event

CMCX 2024 – Two days of conference, workshops, networking and expo Content people love, orchestrated with the right technologies. That's what CMCX is all about for you. In the age of AI, your creativity and ability to use tech strategically alone lead to truly outstanding and successful marketing. The experts will gather in Cologne for two days. So that you can strengthen your know-how and meet the people who will help you move forward.

Book a meeting at

CMCX 2024

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events