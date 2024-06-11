CMCX 2024
Start date: June 11 2024 at 6:00 am CET • End date: June 12 2024 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: Dock², Santos and Harbour.Club, Cologne, Germany •
Industry Event
CMCX 2024 – Two days of conference, workshops, networking and expo Content people love, orchestrated with the right technologies. That's what CMCX is all about for you. In the age of AI, your creativity and ability to use tech strategically alone lead to truly outstanding and successful marketing. The experts will gather in Cologne for two days. So that you can strengthen your know-how and meet the people who will help you move forward.