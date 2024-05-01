APMF 2024
Start date: May 1 2024 at 6:00 am CTZ • End date: May 3 2024 at 3:00 pm CTZ
Venue: Nusa Dua Convention Center, Bali, Indonesia •
Industry Event
APMF is the gathering of forward-looking brand owners, publishers, agencies, and technologists to share and exchange ground-breaking consumer engagement ideas in the midst of media landscape revolution, always-evolving consumer behavior and innovative technology. Held in the magical island of Bali, the forum is a congregation of the most important stakeholders of marketing, advertising and media in Indonesia and Asia Pacific region.
Official website: https://apmf.com