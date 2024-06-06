Adzine Connect Marketing Tech Media 2024

Create account

Start date: June 6 2024 at 6:00 am CET  • End date: June 6 2024 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: KOSMOS, Berlin, Germany  • 
Industry Event

Adzine Connect combines the current top-level topics in the digital media and marketing industry with the necessary operational and technological depth that is essential for decisions today. On this foundation of content, ADZINE CONNECT brings together decision-makers and professionals from all partners involved in marketing, media and tech.

