Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
Start date: April 26 2022 at 10:00 am IST • End date: April 27 2022 at 7:00 pm IST
Venue: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Meet us: Booth #14
Industry Event
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/