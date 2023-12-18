FCA: Experiencing a driving performance through native advertising

How MGID helped to develop a non-intrusive yet effective way to get users to visit FCA’s car dealerships.

Challenge

The challenge for this campaign was to create a non-intrusive yet effective way to reach and engage its target audience (companies' decision makers and freelancers specifically operating with VAT) to visit FCA car dealerships and to gather the maximum number of leads during a limited period of time.

Solution

MGID implemented a unique product promotion strategy specifically for FCA’s needs. A campaign targeting the country of Italy was created to address FCA’s targeted audience: companies and freelancers who operated with VAT.

Taking this into account, our campaign strategy included an incentive on the landing page. This incentive was the following: the user would receive a bonus by downloading and showing it at an FCA car dealership. By creating advertising copy geared toward FCA’s specific targeted audience and developing an interactive feature in the form of a bonus, the user is incentivized to visit FCA’s car dealership in order to utilize this limited-time bonus.

Results

During the limited promotional run of this bonus, the ad campaign resulted in an average CPC of $0.14, with the number of total clicks exceeding 17k.