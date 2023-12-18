Domino’s: Delivering a delectable solution to the Indonesian region

How MGID used imaging and CTA to increase online engagement and ordering for Domino’s.

The challenge

Less than 10 years ago, having a delicious pizza delivered to your home could only be done by calling and ordering beforehand. However, times have changed, and online ordering has effectively replaced phone orders. The challenge for Domino’s was to create an efficient way to increase the volume of online orders placed in Indonesia. Their target audience was wide-ranging and consisted of 18+ men and women on both desktop and mobile devices.

The solution

For this campaign, MGID designed a set of ads that could pique the interest of a wide-ranging and diverse target audience: 18+ men and women. These ads included various images—some of which included depictions of Domino’s pizza and persuading call-to-action (CTA) text.

After engagement, the ads would lead the user to Domino’s landing page. This landing page aimed to help its visitors order pizza online, providing details on the numerous items that could be ordered. By leading the user to a landing page that is designed to help and inform, the user is introduced to many food items, limited-time promotions, etc. they may not have been aware of beforehand, and the user is enticed to order Domino’s for their next meal.

Results

For this campaign, it resulted in over 160,700 clicks with an average CTR of 0.71% and average CPC of $0.03.