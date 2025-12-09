Beach Park: Right message, right moment, right audience

How Rich Media formats and smart segmentation encouraged audience interaction with Beach Park’s ads.

Challenge

Beach Park, a water park located on the charming Porto das Dunas beach in Aquiraz, faced the challenge of attracting visitors from São Paulo in a dynamic and contextualized way.

The goal was to stimulate interaction with the ads and engage users to learn more about the destination, showcasing the benefits of the tourist attraction.

Solution

Since the creatives were specifically targeted to the São Paulo audience, and, at the time of the campaign launch, the region was facing a strong cold front, the visual concept was adapted to make the communication even more relevant and engaging through the Rich Media solution.

MGID’s Creative Team employed the “scratch” Rich Media format, simulating that — like the weather outside — the advertisement was frozen. In addition, the creative included the CTA “Tá frio aí? Descongele a diversão aqui” (“Is it cold there? Melt the fun here”). When the user moved the custom cursor with the sun, the ice melted, revealing the message that at Beach Park it’s summer all year round. Along with these designs, MGID incorporated the phrase “Frio aqui, só na barriga” (“Cold here, only in your stomach”) with photos and videos of Beach Park. In doing so, besides contextualizing the campaign with the region’s current weather, the destination’s unique appeal was reinforced through entertaining interaction.

Similarly, another creative in the campaign explored the “wet effect” to spark curiosity. In this ad, we used the Beach Park logo as a trigger to reinforce the slogan “Você exatamente onde sonhava estar” (“You are exactly where you dreamed of being”), with a “Learn more” button directing users to the establishment’s website.

The campaign was carried out in collaboration with Incomum Estratégia, a programmatic media company and MGID’s partner in Brazil’s Northeast region.

Results

During the month of June, the campaign achieved more than 2.4 million impressions, 19% engagement and 4,000 clicks. This campaign saw the most success with ads placed on premium publisher sites with qualified mobile traffic, reaching up to 47% engagement with Rich Media ads.