MGID, the global native advertising platform, announced today that its Contextual Intelligence solution has been selected as “Best Overall AdTech Solution” by MarTech Breakthrough at the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This leading market intelligence organization has recognized the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries since 2017. This is the third time MarTech Breakthrough Awards has recognized MGID’s superior product performance.

MGID's Contextual Intelligence solution for native advertising uses AI algorithms to evaluate articles for context and sentiment. The solution then identifies and labels the content based on MGID’s proprietary content taxonomy, which goes well beyond standard contextual targeting solutions.

Contextual Intelligence by MGID empowers marketers to reach consumers when they are most ready to purchase by delivering ads aligned with the content on any given webpage. The result is a more relevant user experience, guaranteed brand safety, and improved campaign performance.

“The push towards disabling user tracking in browsers and apps, combined with stringent data privacy regulations, have compelled advertisers and publishers to look for tactics that can drive significant business outcomes without cookies. This puts contextual targeting back in the spotlight,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “MGID is a driving innovator in this space, rebuilding contextual targeting as a viable advertising solution in a post-cookie world.

Each year, MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation achievement in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories. These include marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year’s competition attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“We are pleased to be listed among the winners in MarTech Breakthrough’s 2021 Awards program. Our Contextual Intelligence solution ensures an even value exchange between the advertiser, the publisher, and the consumer,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID.

“Advertisers can improve brand safety, they have the ability to place relevant content in front of the right audience at the right time, and they enjoy more flexible approaches to ad targeting, which results in better ROAS. Publishers, on the other hand, are able to achieve a deeper understanding of audience interests and behavior, while also retaining the value of ad inventory and increasing average CPM after the demise of third-party cookies.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

MarTech is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products, and people. Each year, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards bring recognition to the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products. The event attracts thousands of entrants from across industries, in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more.

For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.