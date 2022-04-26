Зареєструватись

Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022

Дата початку: 26 квітня 2022 р. о 10:00 IST  • Дата завершення: 27 квітня 2022 р. о 19:00 IST
Місце зустрічі: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India  •  Зустрітись з нами: Booth #14
Події в індустрії

Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.

Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/

Призначити зустріч на

Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022

Ім'я
Прізвище — Необов'язкове
Коипанія — Необов'язкове
Email
URL сайту — Необов'язкове
Номет телефону — Необов'язкове
*Всі поля є обов'язковими для заповнення, якщо вони не позначені як "Необов'язкові".

Нативна кампанія вже за кілька хвилин

Із MGID ви отримуєте доступ до більш ніж 32 000 паблішерів і більше 185 мільярдів показів у місяць.

Стати рекламодавцем
Стати паблішером
Всі події