Afiliados Brasil 2022

Afiliados Brasil is the first and largest Affiliate Marketing event to be held on Brazilian soil. Created by three professionals related to the development and profitability of websites, Afiliados Brasil is a Brazilian Affiliate Congress that aims to bring together not only bloggers and webmasters, but also affiliates, companies, agencies, advertisers and all types of users, that are directly or indirectly linked to the development of commercial projects on the internet.

Focused on the development of techniques and tactics to improve the income and sales of projects on the Internet, Afiliados Brasil brings to Brazil the best speakers in the area, as well as some new talents in the art of monetization, with the objective of sharing all the secrets about monetization through affiliate programs.

Official website: https://www.afiliadosbrasil.com.br/en/about/