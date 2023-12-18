California Privacy Rights Act Statement

This Section applies solely to California customers and addresses information collected within the 12 months period prior to the effective date of this Notice and is related to the processing activities described within our Privacy Notice. Terms in this Section have the meaning given to them in the California Consumer Privacy Act, or “CCPA,” the California Privacy Rights Act, or “CPRA”.

1. Personal Information

During last 12 months, we may have processed the following categories of personal information about you:

Website Data;

Automatically-collected Data;

Events and webinars data;

Contact Data;

Subscription Data;

Dashboard Data;

Registration Data (advertiser);

Registration data (publisher);

Advertisers’ Fund Data;

Publishers’ Fund Data;

Usage Data;

Widget Data;

Advertising Campaign Data;

Ad Serving Data;

MGID as DSP;

MGID as SSP;

Click Data;

Verification Data.

Please note that these categories of data may include identifiers (including, for example, name, device identifier, user ID, cookie data, IP address, etc.), additional data subject to Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80 (including, for example, debit card number, credit card number or other financial information). Moreover, we do not collect any sensitive data or data of protected classifications (characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as race, age, sex, gender, marital status, military and veteran status).

For more information regarding data items processed, please refer to the sections above of our Privacy Notice.

During last 12 months, we may have processed your personal information for certain business and commercial purposes specified in CCPA, including:

Performing services, including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing advertising or marketing services, providing analytics services, or providing similar services;

Auditing related to counting ad impressions to unique visitors, verifying positioning and quality of ad impressions, and auditing compliance;

Short-term, transient use, including, but not limited to, non-personalized advertising shown as part of your current interaction with us;

Detecting security incidents, protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, and prosecuting those responsible for that activity;

Debugging to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality;

Undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration;

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of a service or device that is owned, manufactured, manufactured for, or controlled by us, and to improve, upgrade, or enhance the service or device that is owned, manufactured, manufactured for, or controlled by us;

Providing advertising and marketing services.

2. Selling or Sharing Personal Information

We do not sell your personal information in exchange for monetary compensation. However, we may allow certain third parties to collect your personal information using automated technologies for advertising purposes. This type of processing may be classified as “sale” under CCPA/CPRA. You reserve the right to opt out from from this type of processing.

To exercise you right to opt out, please visit the Section 4: Your Rights of our Privacy Notice or contact our Data Protection Officer directly at dpo@mgid.com.

3. California Privacy Rights

As a california resident, you have rights under CCPA/CPRA such as:

The right to know what information we collect about you, including categories of personal data and the categories of sources from which we collected your personal information, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom we disclose personal information, and the specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you. The right to request erasure of certain personal information collected from you. The right to request a copy of your personal information processed by us within the last 12 months. The right to correct inaccurate personal information about you. The right to opt out from selling or sharing your personal information as described in Section 2 above.

4. Non Discrimination

You are entitled to exercise the rights stated above without any discrimination. Meaning that you will not be denied or charged different prices or rates for our services or provided a different level or quality of our services to you. Moreover, you will not be penalized in any wat for exercising your rights under Section 3 above.