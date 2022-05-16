Digital Marketing Forum 2022
Tanggal mulai: 16 mei 2022 pukul 10.00 CET • Tanggal akhir: 17 mei 2022 pukul 19.00 CET
Lokasi: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania •
Acara Industri
The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.
Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro