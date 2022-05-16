Tạo tài khoản

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Ngày bắt đầu: lúc 10:00 16 tháng 5 2022 CET  • Ngày kết thúc: lúc 19:00 17 tháng 5 2022 CET
Địa điểm: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania  • 
Sự kiện trong ngành

The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.

Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro

phiên #1

Looking beyond the initial target audience with contextual targeting

lúc 10:00 17 tháng 5 2022 - 2022

MGID

The deprecation of third-party cookies affects all aspects of digital advertising as we know it – personalization, audience targeting, tracking and measurement, frequency capping, and more.While ad tech is in the quest for an open and alternative ID, contextual targeting is having its renaissance.What puts contextual ahead of the competing post-cookie offerings? And how can brands refine their ad strategies to drive the impact of their campaigns in a world where it is increasingly harder to target consumers?

Đặt trước cuộc họp

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Tên
Họ — Tùy chọn
Công ty — Tùy chọn
Email
Website URL — Tùy chọn
Số điện thoại — Tùy chọn
* Tất cả các trường đều bắt buộc trừ khi được đánh dấu "Tùy chọn".

Hiệu suất tự nhiên trong vài phút

Với MGID, quý vị có thể tiếp cận 32.000+ nhà phát hành và 185+ tỷ lượt hiển thị hàng tháng.

Trở thành Nhà quảng cáo
Trở thành Nhà phát hành
Tất cả các sự kiện