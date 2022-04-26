Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
Ngày bắt đầu: lúc 10:00 26 tháng 4 2022 IST • Ngày kết thúc: lúc 19:00 27 tháng 4 2022 IST
Địa điểm: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Gặp gỡ chúng tôi: Booth #14
Sự kiện trong ngành
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/