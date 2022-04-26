Tạo tài khoản

Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022

Ngày bắt đầu: lúc 10:00 26 tháng 4 2022 IST  • Ngày kết thúc: lúc 19:00 27 tháng 4 2022 IST
Địa điểm: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India  •  Gặp gỡ chúng tôi: Booth #14
Sự kiện trong ngành

Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.

Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/

Đặt trước cuộc họp

Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022

Tên
Họ — Tùy chọn
Công ty — Tùy chọn
Email
Website URL — Tùy chọn
Số điện thoại — Tùy chọn
* Tất cả các trường đều bắt buộc trừ khi được đánh dấu "Tùy chọn".

Hiệu suất tự nhiên trong vài phút

Với MGID, quý vị có thể tiếp cận 32.000+ nhà phát hành và 185+ tỷ lượt hiển thị hàng tháng.

Trở thành Nhà quảng cáo
Trở thành Nhà phát hành
Tất cả các sự kiện