Dmexco 2022

วันที่เริ่มต้น: 21 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 10:00 CET  • วันที่สิ้นสุด: 22 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 19:00 CET
สถานที่จัดงาน: Koelnemesse, Cologne, Germany  • 
เหตุการณ์สำคัญในอุตสาหกรรม

DMEXCO is Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event.
It is the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. The conference brings together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

In Cologne and online, it sets the benchmark as a network and business platform for the digital economy. Decision-makers continue to educate themselves and be inspired, make contacts, and conclude deals. DMEXCO — where tomorrow’s digital business happens today. DMEXCO 2022 will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022.

Official website: https://dmexco.com/

