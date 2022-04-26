Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
วันที่เริ่มต้น: 26 เมษายน 2565 เวลา 10:00 IST • วันที่สิ้นสุด: 27 เมษายน 2565 เวลา 19:00 IST
สถานที่จัดงาน: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • พบกับเรา: Booth #14
เหตุการณ์สำคัญในอุตสาหกรรม
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/