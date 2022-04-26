Buat akun

Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022

Tanggal mulai: 26 april 2022 pukul 10.00 IST  • Tanggal akhir: 27 april 2022 pukul 19.00 IST
Lokasi: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India  •  Temui kami: Booth #14
Acara Industri

Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.

Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/

