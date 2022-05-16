สร้างบัญชี

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

วันที่เริ่มต้น: 16 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 10:00 CET  • วันที่สิ้นสุด: 17 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 19:00 CET
สถานที่จัดงาน: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania  • 
เหตุการณ์สำคัญในอุตสาหกรรม

The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.

Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro

เซสชั่น #1

Looking beyond the initial target audience with contextual targeting

17 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 10:00 - 17 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 10:30

MGID

The deprecation of third-party cookies affects all aspects of digital advertising as we know it – personalization, audience targeting, tracking and measurement, frequency capping, and more.While ad tech is in the quest for an open and alternative ID, contextual targeting is having its renaissance.What puts contextual ahead of the competing post-cookie offerings? And how can brands refine their ad strategies to drive the impact of their campaigns in a world where it is increasingly harder to target consumers?

