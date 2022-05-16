Digital Marketing Forum 2022
วันที่เริ่มต้น: 16 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 10:00 CET • วันที่สิ้นสุด: 17 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 19:00 CET
สถานที่จัดงาน: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania •
เหตุการณ์สำคัญในอุตสาหกรรม
The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.
Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro