Digital Marketing Forum 2022
Дата начала: 16 мая 2022 г. в 10:00 CET • Дата окончания: 17 мая 2022 г. в 19:00 CET
Место встречи: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania •
Событие в индустрии
The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.
Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro