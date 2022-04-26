Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
Дата начала: 26 апреля 2022 г. в 10:00 IST • Дата окончания: 27 апреля 2022 г. в 19:00 IST
Место встречи: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Встреть нас: Booth #14
Событие в индустрии
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/