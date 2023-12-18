Aviso de cookies

Cookie Notice

This Cookie Notice describes how the Website collects, uses, and shares your personal information while you visit it. When you visit the Website, we automatically collect certain information about your device. Personal data may be collected automatically or with your clear and explicit consent. The following categories of cookies will be collected:

Our advertiser customers may place our pixel tag on their websites. Pixel tags (also known as pixels, web beacons or clear GIFs) are typically transparent graphic images placed on a website. These pixel tags are used in combination with cookies to measure the actions of visitors to their websites.

If you do not want anyone to place cookies on your device when browsing our website, you can adjust your browser settings to manage or reject cookies, or to notify you when a cookie is being placed in your Internet browser software. These settings are usually found in the ‘Options’ or ‘Preferences’ menu of your Internet browser. For more information on how to change your browser settings, click on the ‘Help’ section of your Internet browser. Modern Internet browsers also allow you to see what cookies are currently stored on your device and selectively delete them as you wish.

If you do not want MGID to serve you personal data-dependent personalized ads, please learn how to disable personalized advertising in the Privacy Policy’s "Opt out from MGID’s interest-based ads" Section.

Section 1: Cookies on our Website

Cookies are small text files that we place on your computer while you visit our website. The data stored in cookies uses identificators unique to your device, so we are able to identify the exact device. Please note that you are able to customize cookies manually and disable any/all of them with your browser settings and the cookie banner available on the Website.

Purpose of use: we use strictly necessary cookies for technical maintenance of the website and services. These cookies help us keep your data and the Services safe and secure. Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity AnalyticsSyncHistory LinkedIn Used to store information about the time a sync with the lms_analytics cookie took place for users in the Designated Countries 1 month Mandatory __cfruid Cloudflare Cookie associated with sites using CloudFlare, used to identify trusted web traffic. Session Mandatory UserLang MGID, Inc. Saves language preferences of user for a website Session Mandatory laravel_session Laravel LLC Internally laravel uses laravel_session to identify a session instance for a user. 2 hours Mandatory PHPSESSID MGID, Inc. Cookie generated by applications based on the PHP language. This is a general purpose identifier used to maintain user session variables. It is normally a random generated number. Cookie is used for maintaining a logged-in status for a user between pages. Session Mandatory cf_use_ob Cloudflare Cookie informs Cloudflare to fetch the requested resource from the Always Online cache on the designated port. 30 seconds Mandatory _dc_gtm_UA-7107067-6 Google Inc. This cookie is associated with sites using Google Tag Manager to load other scripts and code into a page. Without it, other scripts may not function correctly. The end of the name is a unique number which is also an identifier for an associated Google Analytics account. 1 minute Mandatory __cf_bm Cloudflare This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website. 30 minutes Mandatory INGRESSCOOKIE MGID, Inc.

Registers which server-cluster is serving the visitor. This is used in context with load balancing, in order to optimize user experience. Session Mandatory _cflb Cloudflare Cookie allows to return an end user to the same customer (MGID) origin for a specific period of time configured by the customer. This allows the end user to have a seamless experience (for example, this cookie is used for keeping an end user’s items in a shopping cart while they continue to navigate around the website). Up to 24 hours Mandatory MgidStorage MGID, Inc. Supports routine technical and performance improvements for MGID’s browser-based Services Session Mandatory cf_ob_info Cloudflare Cookie provides information on: The HTTP Status Code returned by the origin web server; The Ray ID of the original failed request; 30 seconds Mandatory __cfwaitingroom Cloudflare Cookie is only used to track visitors that access a waiting room-enabled host and path combination for a zone. Visitors using a browser that does not accept cookies cannot visit the host and path combination while the waiting room is active. 20 seconds Mandatory mg_sync MGID, Inc. Stored list of cookie-syncing partners with which user is matched. 1 month Mandatory muidn MGID, Inc. Assigns a unique User ID that MGID uses for attribution and reporting purposes, and to tailor recommendations to this specific user. 1 year Mandatory mgunrtrg MGID, Inc. Cookie is only used to track opt-outs of website users 2 years Mandatory frpt MGID, Inc. Cookie is set by MGID Fraud Monitoring department. Related to KYC and KYB processes 1 day Mandatory We will access and use such information if we detect a vulnerability, bug, or crash of the Website in order to determine the reason for such malfunction and fix it appropriately. Otherwise, we would not be reasonably able to detect the reason for such a malfunction. The legal basis for processing such information is our legitimate interest to ensure the security, continuity, and availability of the Website and its functionality.

Purpose of use: To provide you with functionality and optimize the performance of the Website. For example, to improve our website’s load speed and performance. Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity __hssrc HubSpot This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. It is reported by them as being used for website analytics. Session Optional __hssc HubSpot This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. It is reported by them as being used for website analytics. 30 minutes Optional _ga Google Inc This cookie name is associated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. 2 years Optional __hstc HubSpot This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. It is reported by them as being used for website analytics. 6 months Optional _gid Google Inc This cookie is set by Google Analytics. It stores and updates a unique value for each page visited and is used to count and track pageviews. 1 day Optional PHP_SESSID MGID, Inc. Php session cookie. The cookie stores some operational data of the id type of all entities during mass actions. Session Optional These cookie files are permanent. This type of cookie could not help us to identify you or other users of the Site. All the information collected using these cookies is anonymized and could only help us to improve overall Website performance. Denying these cookies may lower the quality of the services we provide to you.

Purpose of use: to enable our partners to serve ads for our services; deliver relevant ads to people who may be interested in them on other services; measure the performance of ads, and opt you out of receiving interest-based ads if that is your choice. We do not use any pre-checked boxes and provide you with the sole decision of whether to accept these cookies or deny them. Please also note that you may opt out from targeting cookies at any time by changing your cookie preferences. Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity _uetvid Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited This is a cookie utilised by Microsoft Bing Ads and is a tracking cookie. It allows us to engage with a user that has previously visited our website. 1 year Optional bcookie LinkedIn This is a Microsoft MSN 1st party cookie for sharing the content of the website via social media. 1 year Optional _fbp Meta Used by Meta to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers 3 months Optional UserMatchHistory LinkedIn This cookie is used to track visitors so that more relevant ads can be presented based on the visitor’s preferences. 1 month Optional test_cookie Google Inc. This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to determine if the website visitor’s browser supports cookies. 15 minutes Optional MUID Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited This cookie is widely used by Microsoft as a unique user identifier. It can be set by embedded microsoft scripts. Widely believed to sync across many different Microsoft domains, allowing user tracking. 1 year Optional _uetsid Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited This cookie is used by Bing to determine what ads should be shown that may be relevant to the end user perusing the site. 1 day Optional lidc Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited This is a Microsoft MSN 1st party cookie that ensures the proper functioning of this website. 1 day Optional _gcl_au Google Inc Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services 3 months Optional IDE Google Inc. This cookie is set by Doubleclick and carries out information about how the end user uses the website and any advertising that the end user may have seen before visiting the said website. 1 year Optional bscookie LinkedIn Used by the social networking service, LinkedIn, for tracking the use of embedded services. 1 year Optional referal MGID, Inc. This cookie is used for marketing tracking 1 year Optional _rdt_uuid Reddit Ireland Limited Used to track users on multiple websites, in order to present relevant advertisements based on the user’s preferences. 3 months Optional _tt_enable_cookie TikTok Pte. Ltd. To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user’s experience (including ads) on TikTok 1 year Optional utmc MGID, Inc. This cookie is used for marketing tracking 1 year Optional refHash MGID, Inc. This cookie is used for marketing tracking 1 year Optional cto_bidid MGID, Inc. This cookie presents the user with relevant content and advertisement. The service is provided by third-party advertisement hubs, which facilitate real-time bidding for advertisers 1 year Optional cto_bundle MGID, Inc. This cookie presents the user with relevant content and advertisement. The service is provided by third-party advertisement hubs, which facilitate real-time bidding for advertisers 1 year Optional _pbjs_userid_consent_data MGID, Inc. This cookie is used to know if the user’s consent choices have changed since the last page load 1 month Optional li_surg LinkedIn This cookie is used to make a probabilistic match of a user's identity outside the Designated Countries 90 days Optional You may deny these cookies by proactively clicking the respective checkbox on the Website or changing your cookie preferences. Please note that these cookies may be linked to our advertising and marketing campaigns and used to provide you with offers that may be interesting to you, measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, or limit the number of times you may see the advertisement. Denial of these cookies may influence the content on the websites you visit.

Purpose of use: to help us remember your settings and preferences, like your preferred language or the country you are in so that we can provide you with a more personalized experience. Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity lang LinkedIn It is used to store language preferences, potentially to serve up content in the stored language. Session Mandatory hubspotutk HubSpot, Inc. This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. HubSpot report that its purpose is user authentication. As a persistent rather than a session cookie it cannot be classified as Strictly Necessary. 6 months Mandatory publisherId MGID, Inc. Cookie used to block news by the publisher 1 year Optional UserLang MGID, Inc. Cookie necessary to safe preferred dashboard language 1 year Optional __Secure-client_hash MGID, Inc. This token is used to temporarily decline two-factor authentification 1 month Optional replication MGID, Inc. Cookie is necessary for timestamp of the last data "seen" by the user. To determine if a MySQL slave is suitable 1 day Optional scan’ . $teaserId MGID, Inc. Cookie shows geoEdge scan results for advertiser’s products 10 minutes Optional ln_or LinkedIn Used for internal analytics by the website operator 1 day Optional MgidSensorNVis MGID, Inc. Used in a conversion tracking pixel that advertisers place on their website 3 months Optional _ttp TikTok Pte. Ltd. To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user’s experience (including ads) on TikTok 13 months, from the last date it was used Optional MgidStorage MGID, Inc. Cookie is necessary to set widget on Publisher’s website Session Optional MgidSensorHref MGID, Inc. Used in a conversion tracking pixel that advertisers place on their website 3 months Mandatory __Secure-client_id_token MGID, Inc. This token is used for authentification purposes 14 days Optional lastUrl MGID, Inc. Сookie for opening the last page the user was on after returning 30 days Optional li_gc Cloudflare Used to store guest consent to the use of cookies for non-essential purposes 6 months Mandatory

Section 2: Our Cookies Used on Publisher Customers Websites

We use information collected via cookies on our Customers’ websites to make the Services more enjoyable, to improve the functionality of the Services, and to tailor the content that we display to you.

Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity MgidStorage MGID, Inc. Supports routine technical and performance improvements for MGID’s browser-based Services Session Mandatory _cflb Cloudflare Cookie allows to return an end user to the same customer (MGID) origin for a specific period of time configured by the customer. This allows the end user to have a seamless experience (for example, this cookie is used for keeping an end user’s items in a shopping cart while they continue to navigate around the website). Up to 24 hours Mandatory __cf_bm Cloudflare This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website. 30 minutes Mandatory cf_ob_info Cloudflare Cookie provides information on: The HTTP Status Code returned by the origin web server; The Ray ID of the original failed request;The data center serving the traffic 30 seconds Mandatory cf_use_ob Cloudflare Cookie informs Cloudflare to fetch the requested resource from the Always Online cache on the designated port. 30 seconds Mandatory __cfwaitingroom Cloudflare Cookie is only used to track visitors that access a waiting room-enabled host and path combination for a zone. Visitors using a browser that does not accept cookies cannot visit the host and path combination while the waiting room is active. 20 seconds Mandatory __cfruid Cloudflare Cookie associated with sites using CloudFlare, used to identify trusted web traffic. Session Mandatory mg_sync MGID, Inc. Stored list of cookie-syncing partners with which user is matched. 1 month Optional muidn MGID, Inc Assigns a unique User ID that MGID uses for attribution and reporting purposes, and to tailor recommendations to this specific user. 1 year Optional mgid MGID, Inc Cookie is required for subsequent tracking of conversions that will take place on the final landing of the advertiser. 24 hours Optional mtid MGID, Inc Cookie is required for subsequent tracking of conversions that will take place on the final landing of the advertiser. 24 hours Optional mtuid MGID, Inc Cookie is required for subsequent tracking of conversions that will take place on the final landing of the advertiser. 24 hours Optional mstatus MGID, Inc Cookie is required for subsequent tracking of conversions that will take place on the final landing of the advertiser. 24 hours Optional

Section 3: Our Cookies Used on Advertiser Websites

We use information collected via cookies on our Advertiser’s websites to make the Services more enjoyable and improve the Services’ functionality. This section applies only if Advertiser sets our Mgid Sensor code.

Name of the Cookie Host Purpose Retention Period Necessity MgidSensorClid MGID, Inc. Used for the correct operation of the conversion sensor. Based on this identifier, the conversion sensor associates a click with a conversion for further optimization of the advertiser's website. 90 days Optional MgidSensorNVis MGID, Inc. Used for the correct operation of the conversion sensor installed on the advertiser's website. It is technically necessary to analyze the depth of views. 90 days Optional MgidSensorHref MGID, Inc. Used for the correct operation of the conversion sensor installed on the advertiser's website. 90 days Optional muidn MGID, Inc Used by the Advertiser based on user consent to further targeting, retargeting, and profiling. 1 year Mandatory only in case of user’s consent

Section 4: Revisions and Updates

We keep this Notice under regular review and may update it at any time. If we make any changes to this document, we will change the "Last Updated" date above. Please, review this Notice regularly, or follow the updates on the Site.