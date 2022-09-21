Criar uma conta

Dmexco 2022

Data de início: 21 de setembro de 2022 às 10:00 CET  • Data final: 22 de setembro de 2022 às 19:00 CET
Local: Koelnemesse, Cologne, Germany  • 
Evento de Indústria

DMEXCO is Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event.
It is the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. The conference brings together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

In Cologne and online, it sets the benchmark as a network and business platform for the digital economy. Decision-makers continue to educate themselves and be inspired, make contacts, and conclude deals. DMEXCO — where tomorrow’s digital business happens today. DMEXCO 2022 will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022.

Official website: https://dmexco.com/

