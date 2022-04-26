Ad:tech New-Delhi 2022
Data de início: 26 de abril de 2022 às 10:00 IST • Data final: 27 de abril de 2022 às 19:00 IST
Local: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Gurugram, India • Nos encontre: Booth #14
Evento de Indústria
Ad:tech New Delhi is all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology and media communities come together to share trends, insights, disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. A melting pot of thought leaders, technology innovators, visionaries and techies a like.
Official website: https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/