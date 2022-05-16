Crear una cuenta

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Fecha de inicio: 16 de mayo de 2022 10:00 CET  • Fecha de finalización: 17 de mayo de 2022 19:00 CET
Lugar de encuentro: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania  • 
Evento de la Industria

The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.

Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro

sesión #1

Looking beyond the initial target audience with contextual targeting

17 de mayo de 2022 10:00 - 10:30

MGID

The deprecation of third-party cookies affects all aspects of digital advertising as we know it – personalization, audience targeting, tracking and measurement, frequency capping, and more.While ad tech is in the quest for an open and alternative ID, contextual targeting is having its renaissance.What puts contextual ahead of the competing post-cookie offerings? And how can brands refine their ad strategies to drive the impact of their campaigns in a world where it is increasingly harder to target consumers?

Reserve una reunión en

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Nombre
Apellido — Opcional
Compañía — Opcional
Email
URL del Sitio Web — Opcional
Número telefónico — Opcional
* Todos los campos son obligatorios a menos que estén marcados como "Opcional".

Performance nativo en minutos

Con MGID, obtiene acceso a más de 32,000 editores y más de 185 mil millones de impresiones mensuales.

Conviértase en anunciante
Convíertase en editor
Todos los eventos