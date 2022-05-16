Criar uma conta

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Data de início: 16 de maio de 2022 às 10:00 CET  • Data final: 17 de maio de 2022 às 19:00 CET
Local: HOTEL JW MARRIOTT, Bucharest, Romania  • 
Evento de Indústria

The first digital marketing conference in Romania returns in 2022 in a new format, adapted to the current context. The Digital Marketing Forum 2022 event will be opened by a training that will focus more than ever on practical solutions, new ideas and proven solutions and will end with a conference day, with explained strategies, tactics, unique case studies relevant to people marketing companies of all sizes. The visitors can expect 2 days of useful content, presented by some of the best digital marketing specialists in the country.

Official website: https://www.digitalforum.ro

sessão #1

Looking beyond the initial target audience with contextual targeting

17 de maio de 2022 às 10:00 - 17 de maio de 2022 às 10:30

MGID

The deprecation of third-party cookies affects all aspects of digital advertising as we know it – personalization, audience targeting, tracking and measurement, frequency capping, and more.While ad tech is in the quest for an open and alternative ID, contextual targeting is having its renaissance.What puts contextual ahead of the competing post-cookie offerings? And how can brands refine their ad strategies to drive the impact of their campaigns in a world where it is increasingly harder to target consumers?

Agende uma reunião em

Digital Marketing Forum 2022

Primeiro Nome
Eventos da MGID — Opcional
Caracteres máximos — Opcional
E-mail
URL do Site — Opcional
Número de telefone — Opcional
*Todos os campos são obrigatórios, a menos que estejam marcados como “Opcional”.

Desempenho nativo em minutos

Com a MGID, você obtém acesso a mais de 32.000 editores e mais de 185 bilhões de impressões mensais.

Seja um anunciante
Seja um editor
Obrigado por entrar em contato!