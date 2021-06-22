The Virtual Martech Summit APAC 2021
Data di inizio: 22 giugno 2021 alle ore 10:00 SST • Data di conclusione: 23 giugno 2021 alle ore 19:00 SST
Sede: online • Incontro con noi: The Virtual Martech Summit APAC 2021
Industry Event
The MarTech Summit series aims to bring together the best minds in marketing technology from a range of industries through a number of diverse formats and engaging events.
The MarTech Summit focuses on four main theme tracks across all locations, these are:
- Emerging Marketing Technologies
- Digital Transformation
- Data-Driven Marketing
- Customer Experience & Engagement
Official website: https://www.themartechsummit.com/