The Virtual Martech Summit APAC 2021

Data di inizio: 22 giugno 2021 alle ore 10:00 SST  • Data di conclusione: 23 giugno 2021 alle ore 19:00 SST
Sede: online  •  Incontro con noi: The Virtual Martech Summit APAC 2021
Industry Event

The MarTech Summit series aims to bring together the best minds in marketing technology from a range of industries through a number of diverse formats and engaging events.

The MarTech Summit focuses on four main theme tracks across all locations, these are:

  • Emerging Marketing Technologies
  • Digital Transformation
  • Data-Driven Marketing
  • Customer Experience & Engagement

Official website: https://www.themartechsummit.com/

The Virtual Martech Summit APAC 2021

