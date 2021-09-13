Create account

Sigma Americas Virtual Expo 2021

Data di inizio: 13 settembre 2021 alle ore 10:00 UTC  • Data di conclusione: 14 settembre 2021 alle ore 19:00 UTC
Sede: online  •  Incontro con noi: Sigma Americas Virtual Expo 2021
Industry Event

The SiGMA Americas Virtual show will run from the 13th to the 14th of September, 2021. Features include a fully interactive expo floor, networking chat rooms, and a high profile line up of panellists.

Beautifully designed booths come equipped with state-of-the-art product displays and chat box features, while attendees can visit the virtual stage, where a series of panels and keynotes will discuss key topics during the live 2-day conference.

Official website: https://sigma.world/en/americas/

