PubVision 2021

This one-day conference contemplates and explores various aspects of Digital Publishing Ecosystem in India. It will cover the three important aspects of affecting digital publishing today - Scale, Impact and Sustainability.

Sustainability will cover deep discussions on policy topics covering impact of new regulation, handling misinformation and journalistic freedom. The conference will deliberate on impacts on ad revenues, subscriptions, content and how technology is aiding the transformation. Scalability of audiences, product is the key to these impacts. While the discussions will cover the digital publishing ecosystem overall, special focus will be on Indic language publishing companies, the challenges and opportunities faced by them.

Official website: https://www.iamai.in/events/pubvision/